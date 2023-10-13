Cops nab 5 dacoits for housebreak, kidnap

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of five dacoits barged into a house near Garvebhavipalya and robbed three people, including a woman, who were at home. The incident occurred between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Monday.

Three of the accused later forcibly took one of the victims in an auto, demanding that he arrange Rs 5 lakh, while two others remained at home, with the other two victims. The victim, who went in the auto, was taken inside a eucalyptus grove and then towards Kudlu Gate. When he was making calls to arrange money, he saw one of his friends approaching and screamed for help.

The accused, who escaped after the friend rushed towards the auto, called their associates who were at the house, asking them to escape too. The gang escaped with gold ornaments and mobile phones. In a swift operation, the police arrested all the accused, three of whom three are rowdy-sheeters.

One of the victims, GB Sathish, a resident of New MICO Layout, filed a police complaint the next day. Sathish stated that he had gone for lunch to his relative’s house, along with his friend Ravi, when the accused barged inside the house.

The accused, before taking Sathish with them, robbed the three victims of valuables worth around Rs 1.95 lakh. They also attacked the complainant with a tube light as he tried to resist.

The accused took him to Bommanahalli Circle and then towards Kudlu Gate, where they gave him the phone to arrange the money. When he came out of the auto to make calls, he happened to see his friend and shouted for help.

“Of the five accused, three are rowdy sheeters in CK Achukattu police station. The valuables have been recovered,” said an officer.

