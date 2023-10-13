Palike gearing up for Rs 800 crore white-topping road project  

Mohammed Yacoob By

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to implement a Rs 800-crore white-topping project in its limits. According to Palike sources, roads are being identified in eight zones for white-topping. Discussions on the implementation of the project are on. The Palike is awaiting Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar’s approval for the implementation of the project.

A senior official from the BBMP Projects Division said that a decision has been taken to ease traffic congestion on arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city. Hence, the white-topping project has been finalised.

“The Palike will take up the white-topping (concreting) project to avoid spending money on regular maintenance of roads once every three years,” the official said.

KT Nagaraj, retired Chief Engineer of the BBMP Projects Division, said that it was he who introduced the white-topping concept in the city. The project was first taken up on a pilot basis on Karnataka Public Service Commission office road. Later, the stretches between Nrupatunga Road and KR Circle and between Kasturba Road and Coffee Day Circle on Vittal Mallya Road were concreted.

“We have had no complaints on these roads. We also white-topped a 22-km stretch of Outer Ring Road from KR Pura to Goraguntepalya and till Nayandahalli. As per the Indian Road Congress norms, the engineers maintained the road thickness at 150 mm to 200 mm. The white-topped road will last for 30 years,” Nagaraj said.

He said the cost per km of white-topping will be Rs 8 crore. It is easy to white-top arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city. White-topping of roads at the ward-level will be a tedious task due to shifting of utilities, he added.

