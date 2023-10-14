Bengaluru sees drop in dengue cases, 515 reported in 10 days  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP, which had witnessed 2,374 and 2,182 dengue cases in August and September, can relax for now as the cases are coming down. Between September 28 and October 7, 515 cases were reported. Chief Health Officer (CHO) Dr AS Balasundar said the information, education and communication campaign at every BBMP ward, larvae survey, spraying and fogging have helped reduce the cases.

“The department has been conducting awareness programmes since August when the cases were high and that helped contain the spread of dengue infections,” he said.

“Since the larvae die in the cold season and the winter is just a few weeks away, the numbers are expected to go down further. We have also created awareness about the importance of keeping the surroundings clean, reducing the sources by spraying at vulnerable spots, clearing stagnant water and garbage and clearing water from flower pots, as these are breeding points for Aedes aegypti mosquito that breeds in clean water and infects humans,” he added.

Dr Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, BBMP Health Department, said that week-wise data revealed that dengue cases are reducing with around 300 cases being reported now.

Though the numbers have come down overall, areas in the East and South zones are still a concern as a few wards have reported over 10 cases each. But officials said it can be contained.

High incidence in Eas

Out of 515 cases, the East zone has 164 and wards like Hoysala Nagar, Domlur, CV Raman Nagar, Halasuru and New Thippasandra wards have around 10 cases. Similarly, the South zone has 117 cases and wards like Koramangala, Suddagunta Palya, Ejipura and Madiwala have around 10 cases.

