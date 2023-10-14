Drunk school bus driver arrested for killing man

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to drop students home on time, the management of New Baldwin International School in Ramamurthy Nagar compromised on the safety of 25 students and three pedestrians, resulting in the death of a 60-year-old man, as the driver of the school bus was under the influence of alcohol.

K Subhash, the driver, was reportedly on leave on October 10. But he was summoned by the school management as the regular driver was not present at school. While he was driving with 25 students on board, he fatally ran the bus over an elderly man. “The bus usually leaves around 3.30 pm. But because of exams, the school got over by 1 pm. The regular driver was not available at that time and the students were made to wait. Subhash was summoned as he resides in the vicinity of the school. He was asked to drop the students who reside in Banaswadi,” a school official said.

She said the transport manager failed to notice that Subash was drunk as he arrived in a hurry. Subhash ran the bus over Anjinappa, 60, near Makkutamma temple while he was crossing the road at Dodda Banaswadi.

He also hit Shakti, 40, and S Manjunath, 28. Both sustained minor injuries. Anjinappa succumbed to injuries in hospital the next day.

Banaswadi traffic police have seized the bus and arrested Subhash. The school management has suspended Subhash.



