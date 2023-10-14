‘Green Bengaluru’ drive: 91,400 trees planted

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the direction from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to plant more tree saplings and give ownership to schoolchildren for nurturing the saplings under the ‘Green Bengaluru’ initiative, BBMP has planted 91,400 saplings since June.

The target was one lakh and the Palike will plant the remaining 8,400 saplings at the earliest, said BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), BBMP.

Tree saplings like Mahogany, Pongamia, Margoa, Jamun, Wild Badam, Indian Charcoal, Tabebuia Rosea, Tabebuia Avellanedae and Tabebuia Argentea were planted in eight zones of BBMP. The hired agency will have to take care of the saplings for three years.

“The project was launched in June following the direction from the DyCM. Contractors supplied 10 feet-high saplings and was planted on medians and the roadside. Primary and high schoolchildren from nearby schools were roped in, and a tag was put around the tree guard with the name of the children. The concept is to bring awareness about the environment.

The children will take care of the saplings regularly and in case of damage to the saplings, they will report it to their school headmasters. The school authorities will then inform the BBMP forest division or the contractor and the issue will be fixed at the earliest,” said Chandrappa V, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Yelahanka Zone.

Earlier in June, during the World Environment Day program at Rachenahalli Lake premises, DyCM DK Shivakumar had stated that plans should be made to increase the green cover in the City as the place was synonymous with greenery. Based on his direction, Palike is planting one lakh tree saplings as part of the ‘Green Bengaluru’ initiative.

