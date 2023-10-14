Stories through music

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Lost Stories by the Mumbai-based DJ/producer duo Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi took over the stage at the recently-concluded Blend Bazaar, there was not a single still foot in the audience. The energy from the Bengaluru crowd surely impressed the duo like no other. “I don’t remember the last time I had a bad show in Bengaluru. This city has developed a reputation for its diverse and eclectic musical tastes, and that makes us happy,” says Mehta.

The duo has been working together for more than 13 years and admits to having evolved. “Rishab and I met on a social media platform; it wasn’t Facebook; it was a blog. We just had this common passion for dance and music. We thought of collaborating, and that literally gave birth to Lost Stories, we really didn’t know it would go so far. In fact, Lost Stories was a word play between both of us. We both came up with one word. That’s how it was formed,” Mehta recalls fondly.

The band has done many hit albums, singles, and official remixes. Their last collaboration was with Armaan Malik for the song HIIR was a smashing hit. “Armaan is a dear friend. We just met one day in the studio. He’s one of the most talented artistes in a room. It literally took him a few minutes to come up with a hook, and we quickly put down the beats,” says Joshi about the song.

With a huge following on social media, the duo is aware that in today’s day and age, social media plays an important role in the career of an artiste. “We started a decade ago when social media wasn’t as prevalent; Facebook had just come in. So we’ve seen those days. Now, we understand the value of social media. It’s one of the primary media for any artiste to reach their audience. It’s important for every artiste to be on it and be active at the same time. It’s the power of social media, which can make an artiste big in no time,” says Mehta.

Being one of the most popular names in the indie music scene, the duo has seen it evolve over the past decade. “Recent events are a prime example that indie artistes are back with a back. It’s only going to get better from here,” says Mehta as he signs off.

