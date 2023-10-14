Woman bites PSI, throws footwear at ASI inside Adugodi police station

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed at the city’s Adugodi police station for almost 3 hours in the wee hours of Thursday after a woman bit a woman police sub-inspector (WPSI) and threw a footwear at an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

The woman, who was found loitering on the 4th floor of Nexus Mall at 2.30 am on Thursday by the guards, was requested to leave. But, she reportedly started abusing them and also started making false accusations against them which forced the mall’s manager to call 112 for help.

The jurisdictional Adugodi police rushed to the mall and requested her to return home. The police, however, took her to the station as she started abusing them.

When the police asked her to file a complaint if she had anything against the mall personnel, she removed her footwear and threw it at one of the ASIs.

She then tried to escape from the police station and the WPSI, who tried to stop her, was bitten. Vijay, manager of Nexus Mall, the complainant in the case, told TNIE that the woman kept abusing after she was requested to leave. “She used foul language. We did not want to create any problem and kept requesting her to leave as it was 2.30 am. But she was not ready to listen and started levelling false allegations on us. In order to protect the image of the mall and worrying that she might accuse us of something wrong, we had to call the police,” Vijay added.

Even the manager along with another mall employee went to the station. “We asked her to file a complaint if she faced any problems inside the mall. But she started abusing the police and tried attacking the complainant. After throwing footwear at one of the staff, she tried to escape. The WPSI who tried to nab her has been bitten. The woman had to be arrested and an FIR has been registered against her. We suspect that she must be under the influence of some substance and only the medical report can confirm it,” said the police.

The WPSI, when contacted, refused to comment. The woman has been booked for causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC 353) along with other sections of the IPC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed at the city’s Adugodi police station for almost 3 hours in the wee hours of Thursday after a woman bit a woman police sub-inspector (WPSI) and threw a footwear at an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). The woman, who was found loitering on the 4th floor of Nexus Mall at 2.30 am on Thursday by the guards, was requested to leave. But, she reportedly started abusing them and also started making false accusations against them which forced the mall’s manager to call 112 for help. The jurisdictional Adugodi police rushed to the mall and requested her to return home. The police, however, took her to the station as she started abusing them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the police asked her to file a complaint if she had anything against the mall personnel, she removed her footwear and threw it at one of the ASIs. She then tried to escape from the police station and the WPSI, who tried to stop her, was bitten. Vijay, manager of Nexus Mall, the complainant in the case, told TNIE that the woman kept abusing after she was requested to leave. “She used foul language. We did not want to create any problem and kept requesting her to leave as it was 2.30 am. But she was not ready to listen and started levelling false allegations on us. In order to protect the image of the mall and worrying that she might accuse us of something wrong, we had to call the police,” Vijay added. Even the manager along with another mall employee went to the station. “We asked her to file a complaint if she faced any problems inside the mall. But she started abusing the police and tried attacking the complainant. After throwing footwear at one of the staff, she tried to escape. The WPSI who tried to nab her has been bitten. The woman had to be arrested and an FIR has been registered against her. We suspect that she must be under the influence of some substance and only the medical report can confirm it,” said the police. The WPSI, when contacted, refused to comment. The woman has been booked for causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC 353) along with other sections of the IPC. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp