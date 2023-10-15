Lokayukta cops arrest excise DC, three others in Davanagere

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police arrested four officials of the Excise Department in Davanagere, including Deputy Commissioner of Excise R S Swapna, on Saturday.

The other three accused are Ashoka HM, first division assistant; Sheela, excise inspector of Harihara zone, and Shailashree, second division assistant. According to a statement, the accused sought a bribe from complainant DG Raghunatha for granting CL-7 liquor license for his amusement park in Harihara.

First, the Lokayukta police arrested Ashoka while accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe from the complainant in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Excise. Later, they arrested Swapna, Sheela and Shailashree.

