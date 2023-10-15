Home Cities Bengaluru

Lokayukta cops arrest excise DC, three others in Davanagere

The other three accused are Ashoka HM, first division assistant; Sheela, excise inspector of Harihara zone, and Shailashree, second division assistant.

Published: 15th October 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Lokayukta

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Lokayukta police arrested four officials of the Excise Department in Davanagere, including Deputy Commissioner of Excise R S Swapna, on Saturday.  

The other three accused are Ashoka HM, first division assistant; Sheela, excise inspector of Harihara zone, and Shailashree, second division assistant. According to a statement, the accused sought a bribe from complainant DG Raghunatha for granting CL-7 liquor license for his amusement park in Harihara.

First, the Lokayukta police arrested Ashoka while accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe from the complainant in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Excise. Later, they arrested Swapna, Sheela and Shailashree.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokayukta police arrest Excise Bribe officials Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp