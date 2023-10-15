Three killed as car rams into lorry on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway in Ramanagara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three persons, including a couple, were killed on the spot while four others, including three children, sustained injuries in an accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway in Ramanagara district at 8am on Saturday.

All the seven, suspected to be of the same family, hailed from Peenya and were travelling in an Omni van towards Mysuru. The driver, while trying to overtake a 16-wheel container, lost control and rammed into it from behind. Vehicular movement was affected for a while till the police cleared the vehicles and shifted the bodies from the accident spot.

The deceased are Rajanna, 45, his wife Uma, 42, and their relative Lakamma, 65. The family hailed from Peenya II Stage and Rajanna was an autorickshaw driver. The family was on its way to Srirangapatna. Owing to the impact, the car has been damaged beyond repair.

“The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The injured, who were provided first aid at a hospital in Ramanagara, were later shifted to another hospital in Bengaluru. The condition of all the four injured is out of danger. Of the three dead, the couple was killed on the spot while the other woman succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital,” said the police.

The police have seized the container lorry and have taken the driver into custody. The Ramanagara traffic police have registered a case.

