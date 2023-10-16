Home Cities Bengaluru

25-year-old man jumps before water tanker, dies in Bengaluru

Nawal then jumped in front of a water tanker and died on the spot, the police said.  A case of unnatural death is registered with SG Palya police station.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 25-year-old man died by suicide in Suddaguntepalya police station limits on Saturday.  The deceased, Nawal Pandit, was working as a labourer in the manufacturing section of a milk federation. He had reportedly quit his job two months ago and had taken a loan from someone from his native place, Bihar.  Nawal had been residing at a paying guest accommodation in Venkateshwara Layout with his friend Kishorilal Pandit. 

On Thursday evening, Nawal attempted suicide by consuming poison. Kishorilal, immediately rushed Nawal to a hospital in Girinagar after he noticed him suffering from continuous dizziness, police said. After treatment, the police summoned him for an enquiry on Saturday. 

Nawal confessed the reason as extreme depression due to multiple reasons, including his inability to pay back the loan, the police said. After interrogation, around 6 pm, Nawal along with Kishorilal and two other friends were waiting outside SG Palya police station to take an auto. Nawal then jumped in front of a water tanker and died on the spot, the police said.  A case of unnatural death is registered with SG Palya police station.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Suddaguntepalya labourer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp