25-year-old man jumps before water tanker, dies in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man died by suicide in Suddaguntepalya police station limits on Saturday. The deceased, Nawal Pandit, was working as a labourer in the manufacturing section of a milk federation. He had reportedly quit his job two months ago and had taken a loan from someone from his native place, Bihar. Nawal had been residing at a paying guest accommodation in Venkateshwara Layout with his friend Kishorilal Pandit.

On Thursday evening, Nawal attempted suicide by consuming poison. Kishorilal, immediately rushed Nawal to a hospital in Girinagar after he noticed him suffering from continuous dizziness, police said. After treatment, the police summoned him for an enquiry on Saturday.

Nawal confessed the reason as extreme depression due to multiple reasons, including his inability to pay back the loan, the police said. After interrogation, around 6 pm, Nawal along with Kishorilal and two other friends were waiting outside SG Palya police station to take an auto. Nawal then jumped in front of a water tanker and died on the spot, the police said. A case of unnatural death is registered with SG Palya police station.

