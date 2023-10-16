Down to the ground: A glimpse of preparation for World Cup match in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There has been a buzz of activity at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium over the last couple of months. Anticipating the excitement for the World Cup, a once-in-four-year event, the stadium has been undergoing a major makeover.

Behind the scenes, the staff of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been working tirelessly day and night, quite literally, for months together.

Hopefully, all this will pay off when the first of five matches, Aus vs Pak, is held on Friday, October 20, even though ticket sales have been lukewarm.

“The entire stadium is getting an uplift. We want the fans to get a better experience, because this stadium is nearly 50 years old. Although over the years we have been redoing it, now, we have given it a total makeover,” says Sampath Kumar, Vice-President, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Shaheen Afridi

From refurbished washrooms, with new equipment and tiling, to new roofing, and a makeover to the entrance of the stadium, the renovation covers almost the entirety of the stadium. But the uplift isn’t just about aesthetics or comfort; it’s about the experience.

“We have changed the seats in some of the stands. For instance, the N stand and the diamond box have had the best views in the stadium. They’ve received significant makeovers. Meanwhile, the entire stadium is also getting a thorough cleanup. For the players, the dressing rooms now have new ACs, brand-new flooring, and refurbished bathrooms. We also have a media lounge that is up to international standards,” adds Kumar.

One of the stadium’s most lauded features has been its state-of-the-art drainage system, its trump card against Bengaluru’s unpredictable weather.

“The RCB vs GT match during the IPL earlier this year was a standing example. The ground drained out within 20 minutes, and we had the full 40 overs,” adds Shubendu Ghosh, CEO of KSCA.

Given the recent controversies surrounding the availability of tickets and a late publication of the tournament schedule, Kumar believes that demand for most of the matches being held at KSCA may not be comparable to the demand for IPL matches.

“People in the South feel that they have been robbed of important matches, especially ones where the Indian team is playing. There might be an increased demand for the India vs Netherlands match during the tail-end of the tournament, just before the playoffs, because people want to see India play in the World Cup. But I cannot be sure,” says Kumar.

Nevertheless, KSCA has been heavily focused on the fan experience... from working on a proposal to allow cost-free travel on the Metro for ticket holders on match day, to partnering with restaurants to offer cost-effective food options.

“We’re working on a partnership with BMRCL to allow fans who have tickets for matches to travel for free on the match day; we will reimburse BMRCL the cost,” says Kumar, adding, “On the food side, we have partnered with restaurants to offer options to fans at a flat rate and in return we are not charging restaurants any fee. Ultimately, we want fans to have a memorable World Cup experience without feeling they have been ripped off.”

Work towards the World Cup began months ago at the city’s Chinnaswamy Stadium which will be hosting five matches, the first of which will be played on Friday. CE goes behind the scenes for a glimpse of the prep for the big day



