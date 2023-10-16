Five killed in four road accidents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five people died in four road accidents from overspeeding and rash driving in less than 24 hours in the city. On Sunday, two students died when two two-wheelers collided in Hennur traffic police station limits.

The deceased are Neelam Yakum (21) and Anka Babu (24), a BSc student hailing from Andhra Pradesh. Yakum was riding pillion with her friend Abhishek Ganguly (23). Natives of West Bengal, both were pursuing training in hotel management at a luxury hotel and were on their way to Yakum’s paying guest accommodation.

Police said they were going towards Hedge Nagar from Haj Bhavan road around 12.30 am when Anka Babu, who was on another bike, reportedly hit his bike into Abhishek’s bike when the latter was taking a U-turn. All three fell and Neelam died on the spot while Anka Babu, who was not wearing a helmet, succumbed to injuries while he was under treatment.

Abhishek sustained minor injuries in the incident. In another incident, a 16-year-old first PU student, identified as Jay Surya, died after he hit his two-wheeler onto a parked vehicle in Chickpet traffic police station limits, around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Surya was reportedly rash riding and sustained head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet. He died while he was under treatment, the police said.

In Jalahalli traffic police station limits, Manjunath (40), a mechanic and resident of Anekal, died after he hit his bike to an electric pole on the Hesaraghatta main road, around 5.30 pm on Saturday. Manjunath, who was not wearing a helmet, had gone to visit his relatives in Hesaraghatta and was on his way to pick his wife, who was returning from Tumakuru, the police said.

A 35-year-old man died when a car hit his bike in Electronic City traffic police station limits. The deceased, Raju, a resident of Bommanahalli hailing from Bihar, was a painter, while Ravi Shankar (29), who was riding pillion, sustained injuries in the incident. They were going towards Naganathapura Junction from Kudlu Gate when a car hit their bike and sped away. The police have verified the car registration number and are on the hunt to nab the driver.

