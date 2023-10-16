Stepping into a courtroom

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eighty-nine-year-old American novelist Harper Lee has only ever published two literary works throughout her lifetime. Yet, the first of the two is often regarded as a classic of American literature, garnering numerous accolades, inspiring countless adaptations and even earning Lee the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2007. To Kill a Mockingbird is a touchstone in the exploration of racial injustice, moral growth, and the destruction of innocence. Published in 1960, the novel is set against the backdrop of the 1930s Great Depression in a fictional town in the Southern United States and is inspired by Lee’s own childhood experiences growing up in Monroeville, Alabama.

This month, an adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, produced by the city-based Arena Theatre Productions, is set to premiere at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall. “As a performer and creator, I’ve always been drawn to the raw intensity and truth that courtroom and legal dramas encapsulate,” says Tahera, veteran thespian and the director of the upcoming play. For her, To Kill a Mockingbird is more than a play, rather it is a dream project, one which she has yearned to make for years, waiting for the right opportunity.

“I remember reading To Kill a Mockingbird in school, and it’s a narrative that hasn’t just lingered; it has lived within me. Finding the script, getting the copyright, it was tough since it’s an American story. But we were lucky, or maybe it was sheer determination!” she says, adding, “It’s eerily relevant today. The dialogues, the scenarios – it’s like peering into a mirror reflecting our own societal issues. This play will move people; it’s designed to.”

One of the novel’s triumphs is its depiction of the world through the eyes of a child, which serves not only as a literary device but also a thematic link. The children in the story navigate a world marked by stark contrasts, where innocence meets prejudice, good battles evil, and where indifference is confronted with empathy. Their adventures and misinterpretations of adult actions not only evoke laughter but also subtly provide an insight into the complex social hierarchy and racial divisions of the American South during that era.

Tackling such a complex story and doing justice to it on stage is no easy feat. Hence, the upcoming adaptation is possibly one of the most ambitious stage productions that Bengaluru has seen in recent years. “The production’s authenticity extends to its elaborate sets,designed by a renowned architecture firm in the city. I think it’s rare for Bengaluru to have these heavy-budget sets. We’re building 1930s America on stage, from the costumes to the live music, everything is original,” adds Tahera. Furthermore, in an effort to enhance immersion, audience members will be more than passive observers. “They are jury members,” says Tahera. “When our audience walks in, they’re stepping into a courtroom, into a slice of history.”

(To Kill a Mockingbird will be staged on Sat Oct 28, 3pm and 7pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets priced at `500++. More details on bookmyshow.com)

