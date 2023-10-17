Bengaluru lake activists suspect ‘water tanker mafia’ after a breach at Varthur

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the sewage diversion channel breach at Varthur, due to which sewage water had entered Varthur Lake, activists and residents of the locality suspect that the breach must have been the handiwork of those involved in illegal borewells and the tanker water suppliers.

Jagadish Reddy from Varthur Rising stated that as many borewells are dry in the area, and tanker suppliers were finding it difficult, he suspects that the whole incident must have been the handiwork of some tanker water suppliers.

“Now that the water would have seeped in, and would have recharged the borewells, they can easily fill up their tankers.”

Expressing similar concern, Ashok Mruthyunjaya, president of AAP, Mahadevapura unit, said there is a huge business for the tanker suppliers and bore-well digging in and around Bellandur, particularly in Balagere village. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should take note of these anomalies.

“Some residents are scared to speak up, but face problems due to the water tanker ‘mafia’ in Mahadevapura, and file anonymous complaints over calls, requesting not to disclose their details,” said Mruthyunjaya.

Residents blamed government agencies for no clarity on who should permit borewells. Sandeep Anirudhan, an activist demanded that an authority be set up at every ward to check on illegal bore-well digging and water tanker ‘mafia’.

