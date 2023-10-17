Bengaluru Woman files plaint against husband for domestic violence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old woman has filed a police complaint against her 47-year-old husband alleging that he forced her to have physical relationships with three of his friends. The woman disapproved of meeting his demands and lodged a complaint with the Amruthahalli police.

The couple, hailing from Mangaluru, has been married for 16 years with two children, aged 10 and 11 years. In her complaint, the woman alleged that while she was using her husband’s phone she found out that he had promised three of his friends to have a physical relationship with her. She also found that he was in contact with multiple sex workers. Following this, the two separated and the woman left for her native place, the police said.

The woman came back to Bengaluru after their family insisted the couple stay together for the sake of their children. Since then, the couple argued over the same issue consistently, the police added. The woman also stated in her complaint that her husband kept forcing her to engage in physical relationships with his friends which she denied.

He even harassed her abused her family and threatened to kill her if she failed to meet the demands.

Based on the woman’s statement, the Amruthahalli police have registered a case of domestic violence.

