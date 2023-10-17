Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens in Bengaluru stand with Palestine

The citizens, who called the protest a “people’s movement”, had initially planned to stage the protest at Rangoli Metro Art Centre, but were denied permission.

Volunteers’ group stand together saying no to genocide and show their solidarity for the people of Palestine, in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens, including students and their parents, gathered in large numbers outside Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) Metro Station to express their solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas war, on Monday.

“While we discuss Hamas, it’s essential to remember that as global citizens, we can still show our support for Palestine and raise our voices against the actions of Hamas,” Rukkaiya Aimen, a student from Dubai, said. It’s important to differentiate between Hamas and the Palestinian people. Hamas emerged as a response to Israel’s treatment, and it doesn’t represent all of Palestine, she said. She added that Palestine’s history predates the establishment of Israel, and the region has endured prolonged suffering.

The portrayal of events in the media is often seen as biased in favour of Israel, leading to misunderstandings. Over the past 10 days, more than 700 children have been exposed to harrowing experiences, which is inhuman. 

“I am here against all forms of oppression. The Palestinians are facing oppression by Israel, resulting in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine,” Dhruv Joshi, a member of the queer group, said. “I oppose the Israeli occupation. They use queer rights for pinkwashing. It erodes our fundamental rights and is used to deflect criticism. Israel accepts cis-gender queer individuals who support their occupation but reacts harshly if we oppose it.”

