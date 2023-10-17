Hoodwinking ATM in Dasarahalli: Conmen withdraw Rs 20K, but prevent debit

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two ingenious conmen are wanted by the police for cheating a cooperative bank in a manner that has stunned the investigators in this case, who feel it is the first time they have come across such a case. The manager of the co-operative bank approached the police after two unidentified miscreants withdrew Rs 20,000 from their own accounts at the bank’s ATM kiosk — but made sure it was not debited from their accounts.

The accused, after following the steps to withdraw the money, unplugged the ATM machine wires at a precise time when the money started rolling from the vault to the dispenser. When the wires were unplugged, the money was dispensed, but the debit did not reflect in their bank accounts.

The incident happened at the ATM of the co-operative bank located on the Tumkur Main Road in T Dasarahalli. The incident happened in the wee hours of October 4 and the complaint was filed by the manager on October 12. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV of the ATM kiosk while the security guard had gone to the washroom. The Bagalagunte police have registered a case.

This is not the con men’s first time. “In the previous incident in February, it was the same accused duo. Somebody technically sound in the functioning of the ATM machines is behind it. The accused have made two transactions and have used the debit cards of two different private MNC banks.

Those who install the ATM machines or the one who repairs them do not have such a sound knowledge about the machine. It has to be one who knows the machine’s programming. The accused exactly knows at what time the wire needs to be unplugged when the cash travels up from through the roller mechanism to the dispenser,” the bank’s manager told TNIE. In February, they made away with Rs 19,000.

“Both of them are yet to be arrested,” said an officer.

