Home Cities Bengaluru

Hoodwinking ATM in Dasarahalli: Conmen withdraw Rs 20K, but prevent debit

The incident happened at the ATM of the co-operative bank located on the Tumkur Main Road in T Dasarahalli.

Published: 17th October 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Two ingenious conmen are wanted by the police for cheating a cooperative bank in a manner that has stunned the investigators in this case, who feel it is the first time they have come across such a case. The manager of the co-operative bank approached the police after two unidentified miscreants withdrew Rs 20,000 from their own accounts at the bank’s ATM kiosk — but made sure it was not debited from their accounts.

The accused, after following the steps to withdraw the money, unplugged the ATM machine wires at a precise time when the money started rolling from the vault to the dispenser. When the wires were unplugged, the money was dispensed, but the debit did not reflect in their bank accounts.

The incident happened at the ATM of the co-operative bank located on the Tumkur Main Road in T Dasarahalli. The incident happened in the wee hours of October 4 and the complaint was filed by the manager on October 12. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV of the ATM kiosk while the security guard had gone to the washroom. The Bagalagunte police have registered a case.

This is not the con men’s first time. “In the previous incident in February, it was the same accused duo. Somebody technically sound in the functioning of the ATM machines is behind it. The accused have made two transactions and have used the debit cards of two different private MNC banks.

Those who install the ATM machines or the one who repairs them do not have such a sound knowledge about the machine. It has to be one who knows the machine’s programming. The accused exactly knows at what time the wire needs to be unplugged when the cash travels up from through the roller mechanism to the dispenser,” the bank’s manager told TNIE. In February, they made away with Rs 19,000.
“Both of them are yet to be arrested,” said an officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
conmen Cheating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp