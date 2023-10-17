Mobile data reveals murder of landlady in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mobile data revealed the reason behind the mysterious death of a 50-year-old landlady in Kengeri sub-division police station limits. The woman, Lakshmamma, was found dead inside the bathroom of her house in Vidyamanya Nagar on October 5. She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. Assuming that the woman had died of a heart attack, her family took the body to her native in Kunigal and performed the last rites.

The woman-owned a residential complex and had rented out a few houses. Nine days after the death, her son S Manjunatha, 34, got to know that his mother’s death was not natural, but a murder. He learnt that from one of his mother’s tenants whose roommate is one of the accused, while the other accused is the victim’s daughter-in-law, Manjunath’s wife.

On the day of the death, the tenant (whose name is withheld) had observed that his roommate was not behaving normally, as if he was hatching some plot.

After his roommate went to sleep, the tenant transferred the former’s mobile phone data to his own phone and found out that the landlady had been murdered. The tenant subsequently shared the data with Manjunath, who immediately filed a complaint on Saturday against his wife and the other tenant. The police have arrested his wife, while the accused tenant is absconding.

Manjunath works as a Facility Admin in a software firm in Devanahalli. In his complaint, he stated that on October 5 afternoon he got a call saying that his mother had died. After reaching home, he was informed that his mother had fallen inside the bathroom and then taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The same day, the body was taken to the native place and the burial happened the next day. On October 13, the tenant tipped him about the death and shared the accused’s mobile data — which included conversations between Manjunath’s wife and the accused tenant — to prove that she was murdered.

As per the mobile conversations between Manjunath’s wife and the accused tenant, his mother was suffocated to death after being given sleeping pills.

Manjunath’s wife allegedly wanted to take control of the house, which Lakshmamma did not allow. She was also told not to spend too much time on the mobile phone.

“Illicit relationship between the complainant’s wife and the accused tenant is being suspected behind the murder. The complainant’s wife has been taken into custody. A case of murder has been registered against the suspects,” said an officer who is part of the investigations. The Byadarahalli police have registered a case and are further investigating.

