Two nabbed for hacking man in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two men have been arrested by the Ramamurthy Nagar police in connection with a murder case wherein a 35-year-old was hacked to death in Dodda Banasawadi recently.

The accused have been identified as Hrithik Kumar and Suman, both 28 years old and residents of Chikka Banasawadi. Police said two bike-borne assailants had hacked Madan, a resident of OMBR Layout when he was on his way to a saloon on Wednesday.

Based on credible clues, Hrithik Kumar and Suman were arrested. “In 2019, Madan assaulted Hrithik due to which the latter slipped into a coma and spent all his money on the treatment."

"To seek revenge, Hrithik hacked Madan, who had shifted to Chennai, to death when he came back to the city,” the police said. Madan was working as a driver in Chennai and had moved to the city about one-and-a-half-months ago and had been working as a dog breeder.

