13-year-old wrestler dies by suicide in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HARIHAR (DAVANAGERE DT): A teenage wrestler, who was undergoing training at Sports Hostel Dharwad, died by suicide in the Harihar City of district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kavya Poojar (13). Kavya went to the ‘Garadi Mane’ (Wrestling Training Centre) at Sibara Circle in Harihar and returned home two days ago where the tragic incident took place Tuesday morning.

Harihar city police visited the spot and shifted the body to the Harihar Taluk Hospital. Kavya had earlier participated in district and state-level events and had dreams of representing the state and country at national and international level competitions, sources said.

Harihar city police sources told TNIE that the exact cause of her death can be ascertained only after investigation. Police have registered a case.

