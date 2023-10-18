BDA conducts demolition drive to recover property worth nearly Rs 25 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An earthmover demolished an unauthorised construction in Kodigehalli village, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, on Tuesday. The demolition was part of the BDA’s drive to recover property worth nearly Rs 25 crore.

In all, three acres and 25 guntas of land were recovered. Three buildings and seven sheds constructed illegally were demolished in an early morning operation. “Unauthorised buildings were being constructed despite many notices being issued in this regard,” it said.

A case of land grabbing has also been registered against those who had illegally taken over the place. BDA Task Force SP Nanjundegowda, Ashok Baggi, Executive Engineer, West Division were part of the operation.

