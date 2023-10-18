DK Shivakumar now comes up with mega ‘Bengaluru Skydeck’ project

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has come up with another big-budget ‘Bengaluru Skydeck’ project for the city.

This comes after his proposal for the 190-km mega tunnel road project to ease traffic congestion in the city. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, has asked officials to conduct a feasibility study of the ‘Bengaluru Skydeck’ project, which would be the highest observation deck in the country if implemented.

According to Shivakumar, he has reviewed the proposed project conceptualised by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU (an architecture, urban planning, design, and art firm) of Austria in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO). The project needs about 10 acres of land. He has also instructed the officials to identify land in the city for the project.

Many architects and experts, who are part of the government’s ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept, are unaware of this project. “The project seems to be a tourist attraction. Only when a feasibility report is ready, its implication on mobility and other factors will be known. It is premature to comment on the project now,” said Ashish Verma, convenor, of IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab.

A leading architect from Bengaluru said that the minister wants to leave a lasting legacy. Hence, he is speaking of tunnel roads and now the Skydeck project.

“The project looks attractive. We have seen such projects in South Africa’s Cape Town. In Bengaluru, it cannot be done in the East zone because of the HAL Airport there. Similarly, the central part of Bengaluru and North Bengaluru have flight movement with Jakkur Aerodrome, Yelahanka Airforce Station and Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL). Any tall structure (above 160 metres) will inconvenience flight operations. The only option is the southern or western part of the city,” the architect said.

A city-based urban designer stated that the people of Bengaluru should be taken into confidence before going ahead with such mega projects.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has come up with another big-budget ‘Bengaluru Skydeck’ project for the city. This comes after his proposal for the 190-km mega tunnel road project to ease traffic congestion in the city. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, has asked officials to conduct a feasibility study of the ‘Bengaluru Skydeck’ project, which would be the highest observation deck in the country if implemented. According to Shivakumar, he has reviewed the proposed project conceptualised by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU (an architecture, urban planning, design, and art firm) of Austria in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO). The project needs about 10 acres of land. He has also instructed the officials to identify land in the city for the project.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Many architects and experts, who are part of the government’s ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept, are unaware of this project. “The project seems to be a tourist attraction. Only when a feasibility report is ready, its implication on mobility and other factors will be known. It is premature to comment on the project now,” said Ashish Verma, convenor, of IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab. A leading architect from Bengaluru said that the minister wants to leave a lasting legacy. Hence, he is speaking of tunnel roads and now the Skydeck project. “The project looks attractive. We have seen such projects in South Africa’s Cape Town. In Bengaluru, it cannot be done in the East zone because of the HAL Airport there. Similarly, the central part of Bengaluru and North Bengaluru have flight movement with Jakkur Aerodrome, Yelahanka Airforce Station and Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL). Any tall structure (above 160 metres) will inconvenience flight operations. The only option is the southern or western part of the city,” the architect said. A city-based urban designer stated that the people of Bengaluru should be taken into confidence before going ahead with such mega projects. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp