Karnataka HC asks BBMP to ensure all property records digitised

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the BBMP chief commissioner to coordinate with the principal secretary of the e-governance department to formulate a mechanism for making available plan sanctions, khata certificates, tax paid receipts, self-assessment forms, etc., to all officers of the corporation who are authorised to take penal action under the BBMP Act for violations of plan sanction and illegal constructions.

The court said the corporation would require to initiate digitisation of all old records, so that they are available digitally tagged to all other documents relating to a particular property.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Aslam Pasha, a resident of Padmanabha Nagar, seeking to quash the order passed by the chief commissioner of BBMP, stating that the petitioner’s construction is illegal since sanctioned plan has not been produced.

The court noted that documents relating to a particular property are available with other departments like the revenue department, urban development department, planning authority, sub-registrar office, etc. It would, therefore, be required that these documents are also mapped and tagged to the said property, so that all documents relating to the property are available to any officer authorised to take any penal action under the BBMP Act.

The court further said the plan sanctioned in favour of the petitioner, was sanctioned by the corporation itself. Therefore, the corporation, that is in custody of the documents, cannot call upon the citizen to furnish the same documents. On account of non-production of documents, it cannot draw any adverse inference, as done in the present case. If the same had not been produced, nothing was preventing corporation officials from examining its own records, the court added.

