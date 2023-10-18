Home Cities Bengaluru

Kempegowda Airport world’s most punctual airport for three months in a row 

Kempegowda Airport

Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has secured the top position as the world’s most punctual airport for the past three consecutive months, says a report.

Cirium, a leader in aviation analytics, in its ‘On-Time Performance Monthly Report’ said that KIA had maintained an impressive ‘on-time departure’ experience for passengers, with 87.51 per cent punctuality in July, 89.66 percent in August, and 88.51 percent punctual in September. According to the report, this ranking measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

An official release said, “Cirium’s rigorous evaluation involves a thorough review of flight data for airports worldwide. Airports are categorised based on factors like seat capacity, gate departures, coverage of 80 percent or higher and flight volume.”

The categories include Global Airport (25 - 40 million passengers), Large Airport (25 - 40 million passengers), Medium Airport (15 - 25 million passengers), and Small Airport (5 - 15 million passengers).

Kempegowda International Airport

