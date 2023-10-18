Magisterial probe into Attibele fire cracker tragedy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Attibele fire tragedy that claimed 16 lives. IAS officer Amlan Aditya Biswas, Regional Commissioner, Bangalore Division, was appointed inquiry officer.

The officer was directed to complete the magisterial inquiry into the cause of death, the events and circumstances of the fire accident that occurred at Shree Balaji Traders Fireworks Store at Attibele on October 7, and submit a report to the government within three months.

The order stated that a spot inspection should be done to check if the fireworks store had obtained a licence in accordance with the rules under Section 6B of the Explosives Act, of 1884.

It also directed him to find out if there were any lapses in the issue of the licence and to list the lapses that may have occurred and those responsible for it. It also wanted to probe if the fire was accidental or due to negligence, and the loss caused.

