Two more held in Byadarahalli landlady murder case

BENGALURU: The Byadarahalli police have arrested two more persons in connection with the Vidyamanya Nagar landlady murder case.

The main accused was the victim’s tenant. He reportedly had an illicit relationship with the victim’s daughter-in-law. The police have identified the accused as Ramya, Akshay and Purushotham. Ramya was the daughter-in-law of the victim, 50-year-old Lakshmamma. Purushotham is a friend of Akshay.

The incident came to light after S Manjunatha, an employee of a software firm in Devanahalli, filed a complaint with the police on Saturday after he found out the real reason behind his mother’s death. Ramya is the wife of Manjunatha. On October 5, Lakshmamma had died and the family buried her body the next day at their native in Kunigal thinking that she must have died of a heart attack. However, Akshay’s room mate informed Manjunatha about the murder by providing digital proof.

“Ramya had first sedated her mother-in-law by mixing sleeping pills in the food. She then went outside with her kid and informed Akshay to kill her. Manjunatha and his father were outside at the time of the incident. In the absence of family members, Akshay along with Purushotham entered the house and suffocated the victim to death,” an officer said.

