Home Cities Bengaluru

Two more held in Byadarahalli landlady murder case

The conversation between Ramya and Akshay was recorded in the latter’s phone. Ramya wanted to own the house, which Lakshmamma did not allow. So, she hatched the murder plot. 

Published: 18th October 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Byadarahalli police have arrested two more persons in connection with the Vidyamanya Nagar landlady murder case.

The main accused was the victim’s tenant. He reportedly had an illicit relationship with the victim’s daughter-in-law. The police have identified the accused as Ramya, Akshay and Purushotham. Ramya was the daughter-in-law of the victim, 50-year-old Lakshmamma. Purushotham is a friend of Akshay.

The incident came to light after S Manjunatha, an employee of a software firm in Devanahalli, filed a complaint with the police on Saturday after he found out the real reason behind his mother’s death. Ramya is the wife of Manjunatha. On October 5, Lakshmamma had died and the family buried her body the next day at their native in Kunigal thinking that she must have died of a heart attack. However, Akshay’s room mate informed Manjunatha about the murder by providing digital proof.

“Ramya had first sedated her mother-in-law by mixing sleeping pills in the food. She then went outside with her kid and informed Akshay to kill her. Manjunatha and his father were outside at the time of the incident. In the absence of family members, Akshay along with Purushotham entered the house and suffocated the victim to death,” an officer said.

c

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byadarahalli police murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp