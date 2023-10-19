Attibele fire tragedy: Toll rises to 17

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of deaths in the October 7 fire tragedy at a cracker shop in Attibele has increased to 17 with another victim succumbing to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh (19), a native of Tamil Nadu. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital since the day of the incident but succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday. As many as 14 people were charred to death on the spot and two others had died in the hospital.

The victims were working in the godown on the service road along Hosur Main Road.

The bodies of the victims were charred beyond recognition. However, some of them have been identified as Vediyappan, Vijay Raghavan, Sachin, Akash, Prakash, Adikeshavan and Elambarandhi. All are said to be from Tamil Nadu.

Around 20 workers were at the shop-cum-godown when the fire broke out at 3.30 pm. Four others, including the shop owner, suffered burns.

Dr KT Ramesh, head, of the Department of Plastic Surgery and Burns, Victoria Hospital, told TNSE that a man, who suffered burns at Attibele, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening. He suffered over 30% burns and is undergoing treatment. The Attibele police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

According to sources, the fire broke out at Balaji Crackers owned by Naveen Kumar of Attibele. The plot is owned by Ramaswamy Reddy, who rented it out for the shop-cum-godown. More than six vehicles, including a truck, loaded with crackers were destroyed in the blaze.

