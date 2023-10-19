Glass buildings in Bengaluru not safe: BBMP official

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of glass structures in the city is increasing, only on account of their aesthetic appeal. But there are no special safety measures in place in case of any untoward incidents, especially fire.

A senior BBMP official admitted to The New Indian Express that while giving building plan clearances for glass structures, no special safety measures are followed, especially in case of fire accidents. With glass buildings proliferating, and the blaze that gutted Mudpipe Cafe, opposite Forum Mall, where glass shattered due to the fire, BBMP is now planning a detailed survey of all glass buildings to bring in stringent safety measures.

“Glass buildings are not safe. They are not good for the environment too. We have no rule to stop permissions. In concrete structures, window panes shatter in case of fire. But in glass buildings, the entire structure is prone to cracking, increasing risk to people. They also absorb more heat, making it all the more difficult for people to escape,” said the BBMP official.

Architects and experts point out that glass structures can handle fires up to 232 degrees Celsius.

Sharath Nayak, director and architect, Biome Environmental, said proper safety measures should be put in place. Glass cracks because of fire, so it should be handled with care.

Another architect, who works with the government, said though glass is said to be fire-resistant to a large extent, there is no check on the quality. Glass buildings can hold out disaster for a long time, but they should be used appropriately and only for external aesthetics. There are many instances where glass is used for the entire buildingm without any barriers,” said the architect.

