Indigo flight from Singapore turns back to offload baggage

BENGALURU: An Indigo flight from Singapore to Bengaluru returned to Singapore Changi International Airport on Wednesday morning after it had flown midway as it had not offloaded baggage from a previous international trip. Passengers had to suffer over a four-hour delay in reaching Bengaluru due to the goof-up.

Flight No. 6E 1006, which has a regular departure time of 5.40 am (local time) from Singapore, was scheduled to reach Kempegowda International Airport at 7.20 am.

According to flight tracker websites, the flight took off from Changi around the regular scheduled time and after flying for nearly 80 minutes returned to the originating airport at 6.57 am. It reached Bengaluru only at 11.44 am on Wednesday after having a second take-off from Changi airport at 10.12 am.

Irate passengers took to X to vent their grievances. Flyer Arvin Sahni posted on X: “Congratulations on achieving the impossible. Singapore Bengaluru flight at 5.40 am made to turn back coz you guys forgot offload luggage from the incoming flight.” She also hit out at the lack of correct information from Indigo.

Another flyer Anjlin posted: “Indigo6E, horrible mismanagement at Singapore airport. 6E 1006 was in the air for 1.5 hours, from SIN to BLR, and landed back in Singapore because you all mixed up baggage of various flights. Passengers in an early morning flight, already sleep deprived, are being harassed!”

An official release from Indigo said, “We acknowledge the baggage error on the part of our service partners at Singapore airport due to which the flight returned to the origin-destination.”

