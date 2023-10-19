Home Cities Bengaluru

Students fined for somersaulting in Bengaluru Metro 

Namma Metro. (Express Illustration)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak incident on board the last Metro train on the Green Line on Tuesday, three college students who were repeatedly performing acrobatic feats by clinging on to the grab handles were caught by Metro staffers. They were fined Rs 500 in total for causing a nuisance inside a Metro train and for damaging its property. 

The three are pursuing second-year graduation at a private university, a source said.  According to a BMRCL source, the incident occurred at 11.15 pm on October 17. “The trio had boarded the Metro train at Dasarahalli and were on the way to Yelachenahalli. After it crossed JP Nagar station and was on its way to Yelachenahalli, they started somersaulting inside the moving train. They held on to the handlebars above when engaging in such feats,” he said. 

A Metro staffer who was travelling inside captured their behaviour on his mobile. “He alerted the security officer at Yelachenahalli station. Before the train could reach the station, an assistant security officer and a home guard were sent to the platform.” An 11-second video clip of the incident shows two of the boys challenging each other to try the somersault inside the train. 

The students were caught as soon as they alighted at the station. Going by their attire and the timing, it appears that they were returning after attending a Navarathri programme somewhere. “They were handed a penalty receipt of Rs 500. Only one penalty was levied for the trio,” he added. 

“This is a very rare incident. We have received a couple of videos in the past about irresponsible behaviour inside trains. However, the clips are usually updated and it is difficult to catch hold of those who engage in such activities,” said a source. 

