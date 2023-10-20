Bengaluru cafe fire: Strict action for violation of safety norms, says minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a fire broke out at the Mudpipe cafe at Taverekere Junction on Hosur Road, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara along with DGP (Fire and Emergency Services) Kamal Pant inspected the spot on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the home minister said the state government is taking such incidents seriously after the Attibele fire tragedy as innocent people are losing their lives because of the mistakes of others. “Stringent action will be taken against those who violate fire safety norms,” he warned.

Parameshwara said it had been found that the owner of the cafe was running a hookah bar illegally. “He just had the trade licence to run a food catering business, but was running the hookah bar by erecting a temporary structure. The negligence of BBMP officials was also revealed as they failed to inspect the premises to check whether the conditions of the trade licence were adhered to. Action will be initiated against errant BBMP officials,” he said.

Pant said, “The incident occurred due to the negligence of the owner of the cafe as he had stored around 12 commercial cylinders without any fire safety measures.” He advised restaurant owners to be vigilant and implement fire safety measures to ensure overall safety.

Meanwhile, the Suddaguntepalya police questioned Karan Jain, the owner of the cafe. An FIR has been registered against Jain and Kunthal R Ameen, the owner of the KDP building where the cafe had been running on the fourth floor. The police are yet to quiz Ameen.

The FIR was registered under IPC Sections 286 (negligence concerning explosive substances), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

INJURED STILL CRITICAL

Prem Singh Saud (29), who was severely injured in the Koramangala fire incident, continues to be critical. With internal bleeding, and multiple fractures including injuries in the right arm, back and spine, doctors have kept him in the ICU under close observation for the next 48 hours, said Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, Vice-President and Unit Head at Apollo Speciality Hospital. Saud jumped from the fourth-floor Mudpipe Cafe in Koramangala to save himself.

