Home Cities Bengaluru

COTPA violations: BBMP closes 13 establishments, sends notices in special drive

According to BBMP Health Commissioner KV Thrilok Chandra, the Palike also issued notices to 50 establishments for first-time offences and collected a penalty of around Rs 50,000 from offenders.

Published: 20th October 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council. (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday shut down 13 business establishments in all eight zones for violation of rules, after checking their compliance with the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). This follows a special drive by the city police against violation of COTPA. 

According to BBMP Health Commissioner KV Thrilok Chandra, the Palike also issued notices to 50 establishments for first-time offences and collected a penalty of around Rs 50,000 from offenders.

Health department officials have been given standing instructions to conduct surprise inspections on weekends at pubs, restaurants and hotels as these places draw crowds. Health officials said the raids were held to check compliance with COTPA rules.

“We have been receiving many complaints that restaurants, pubs and cafes are flouting rules. Recently, the city police also raided hundreds of places and shut down five establishments for not following rules and putting up ‘No Smoking Zone’ signage, besides checking whether Designated Smoking Areas adhered to the guidelines,” said an official.

A few days ago, Police Commissioner B Dayananda had warned the public of a fine for smoking in public places and released a handbook on the ill effects of smoking and creating awareness about the COTPA rules. Police had raided over 1,000 places across the city and booked 950 cases in two weeks.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COTPA violation Cigarette Tobacco Products Act No Smoking Zone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp