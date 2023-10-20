Home Cities Bengaluru

Five arrested for theft, eight cases solved by Bengaluru police

With their arrests, the police solved eight cases, including six robberies, reported in Amruthahalli, Banasawadi, Mahadevapura and Yelahanka police stations.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five men have been arrested in connection with a car theft and robbery case by the Amruthahalli police. A car and 15 two-wheelers worth Rs 17.5 lakh in total have been recovered from the accused.

Police said a person filed a complaint on October 5 alleging that his car parked outside his office in Srirampura was stolen. Five persons were traced and arrested in this connection while another accused is still absconding.

The accused are Nahmad Tulaq (22) from Kolar, Asraan Ahmed (20), Syed Farzan (20), Syed Shafi (25) and Saif Ullaq (23), all residents of Govindapura. 
 

