IISc to build quantum computing lab in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in collaboration with Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) will set up a unique Quantum Technology Lab in Bengaluru. The lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions. Focused on building indigenous quantum technologies, it will encourage ‘Make in India’ and promote research-based innovations.

This will significantly benefit students pursuing higher education, particularly in the fields of physics, engineering, computer science, and mathematics, with hands-on training opportunities, research experience, and skill development in quantum technologies.

SSIR will provide advanced infrastructure, a collaborative environment, and access to cutting-edge resources for researchers and faculty, not just from IISC, but for other institutes interested in quantum computing but don’t have the facilities.

Govindan Rangarajan, Director, of IISC said, “This will strengthen the Institute’s cutting-edge infrastructure and expertise, and give students and researchers the opportunity to explore quantum technologies.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in collaboration with Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) will set up a unique Quantum Technology Lab in Bengaluru. The lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions. Focused on building indigenous quantum technologies, it will encourage ‘Make in India’ and promote research-based innovations. This will significantly benefit students pursuing higher education, particularly in the fields of physics, engineering, computer science, and mathematics, with hands-on training opportunities, research experience, and skill development in quantum technologies. SSIR will provide advanced infrastructure, a collaborative environment, and access to cutting-edge resources for researchers and faculty, not just from IISC, but for other institutes interested in quantum computing but don’t have the facilities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Govindan Rangarajan, Director, of IISC said, “This will strengthen the Institute’s cutting-edge infrastructure and expertise, and give students and researchers the opportunity to explore quantum technologies.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp