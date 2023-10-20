Loud slogans from Freedom Park disturb students in Bengaluru

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Freedom Park, the designated place allotted by the state government to hold protests and demonstrations for the past one and a half years, has left educational institutes and government offices in a bitter spot of constantly being exposed to loud sloganeering and long traffic jams.

“There are protests every single day during peak college hours. Loud microphones cause stress to our students and teachers. Verbal complaints to the police haven’t helped,” L Gomathi Devi, Vice Chancellor, Maharani Cluster University told TNIE.

Located on Seshadri Road, not just colleges, but multiple government offices such as the office of the Regional Joint Director for Collegiate Education, and the Department of Prisons & Correctional Services are also suffering due to the daily events.

The principal of the Home Sciences College, Usha Devi C, said the protestors use the college washrooms without permission, park private vehicles on college property and leave garbage outside the campus. “We have complained serval times, but the incidents keep happening regularly. Due to the lack of basic facilities, men also urinate on the college walls which is a big hygiene issue,” she added.

The college also emphasised that windows and doors cannot be closed as ventilation would be hampered. A teacher at the institution also spoke about heavy traffic during the processions leaving them stuck for hours.

When TNIE contacted Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, he said, “It is a legitimate problem. One solution could be building a wall high up to reduce the noise levels. I will speak to the Police Commissioner on ways to combat this.”

DON’T CONFINE US: PROTESTERS

Meanwhile, protestors acknowledged the high decibels and said the onus should be on the government and said the ‘Right to Assembly and Protest’ is their fundamental right. Vimala KS, an activist explained that small gatherings can take place at the Town Hall steps, near Mysore Bank Circle, Silver Jubilee Park and inside Cubbon Park. “The point of protests is to draw the government’s attention. Putting activists in a corner defeats the entire purpose,” said Brinda Adige, a women’s rights activist.

