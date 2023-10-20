Missing man killed by wife, sister-in-law in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man, who had been missing since October 10, has been found to have been murdered by his wife and sister-in-law, who dumped his body in a pit.

Two days after the victim, Shakeel Akhtar Saifi, a native of Bihar and a resident of Kogilu Layout in Northeast Bengaluru, went missing, his brother filed a complaint with the Sampigehalli police.

During the investigation, the police interrogated Saifi’s wife, Nazira Khatun (25), who subsequently revealed what had happened. She, along with her younger sister Kashmira Khatun, had strangled Saifi.

The interrogation of the sisters revealed that Saifi, a carpenter, used to allegedly harass Nazira constantly. The sisters then reportedly planned to kill him. After strangling him, they wrapped his body in a bedsheet and dumped it in a pit in a vacant plot (number 97), on 3rd Cross of Kogilu Layout, which belonged to a real estate agent named Martin.

The real estate agent also filed a complaint alleging that his vacant plot was used to hide evidence of a crime after the police found the body in a partially decomposed condition on October 14. Both Nazira, a homemaker, and Kashmira, a housekeeper in Bagalur, were arrested.

