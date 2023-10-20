Parking restrictions in CBD; extra buses for World Cup matches
Published: 20th October 2023
BENGALURU: In view of the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, city traffic police issued an advisory to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.
Parking is prohibited on the following roads from 7am to 11pm on October 20 and 26, and November 4, 9 and 12: Queen’s Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Mark’s Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road and Nrupathunga Road.
PARKING FOR PUBLIC (Subject to availability/Pay & Park)
- King’s Road, UB City parking lot, BMTC Shivajinagar 1st Floor
BMTC ADDITIONAL BUSES
BMTC will operate extra buses to 11 major destinations from the Stadium
DESTINATION - VIA
Kadugodi Bus Stand - HAL Road
Kadugodi Bus Stand - Hoodi Road
Sarjapur - Agara, Dommasandra
Electronics City - Hosur Road
Bannerghatta - Jayadeva
Kengeri KHB Quarters - Nayandahalli
Janapriya Township - Magadi Road
Nelamangala - Yeshwanthpur
Yelahanka 5th Phase - Hebbal
RK Hegde Nagar - Nagawara, Tannery Road
Bagaluru - Hennur Road
Hoskote - Tin Factory