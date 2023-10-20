Parking restrictions in CBD; extra buses for World Cup matches  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, city traffic police issued an advisory to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Parking is prohibited on the following roads from 7am to 11pm on October 20 and 26, and November 4, 9 and 12: Queen’s Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Mark’s Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road and Nrupathunga Road.

PARKING FOR PUBLIC (Subject to availability/Pay & Park)

King’s Road, UB City parking lot, BMTC Shivajinagar 1st Floor

BMTC ADDITIONAL BUSES

BMTC will operate extra buses to 11 major destinations from the Stadium

DESTINATION - VIA

Kadugodi Bus Stand - HAL Road

Kadugodi Bus Stand - Hoodi Road

Sarjapur - Agara, Dommasandra

Electronics City - Hosur Road

Bannerghatta - Jayadeva

Kengeri KHB Quarters - Nayandahalli

Janapriya Township - Magadi Road

Nelamangala - Yeshwanthpur

Yelahanka 5th Phase - Hebbal

RK Hegde Nagar - Nagawara, Tannery Road

Bagaluru - Hennur Road

Hoskote - Tin Factory

