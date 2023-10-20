Walkers, activists upset over parking in Cubbon Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association and activists have expressed their displeasure over the recent decision of the state government and the Karnataka High Court committee to allow parking inside Cubbon Park.

The committee had taken a decision to permit parking of vehicles belonging to those visiting the court on one side of the road between Victoria Statue to KSLTA from 10 am to 6 pm. Following this, the state government wrote a letter to the horticulture department to take a look and act on it. The police were directed to take necessary steps to enable parking inside the park and to put up signage informing the public of the parking spaces. “We have been told to hold a meeting with all the senior officials and look into it. So far no decision has been taken on this,” said an official from the horticulture department.

The association members said there are already many commercial spaces inside the prime lung space in the city. Opening of the area for parking will lead to more chaos.

“After a lot of struggle, parking and construction restrictions were brought in, to save the lung space. It is a walkers’ paradise. The park is also closed for people on holidays and weekends. Many attempts have been made to open the park for increased vehicular movement. But they have been stopped,” said a member.

