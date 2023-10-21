Customer runs over used car dealer over assault case in Bengaluru, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old used car dealer was allegedly murdered by a customer, who ran his car over the victim after he refused to withdraw an assault case against him. The incident was reported in Pulikeshinagar on Friday.

The deceased, Syed Asgar alias Shoaib, was a resident of Frazer Town. His friend, Syed Mujahid, also sustained injuries in the incident. The police have arrested Ameen, a resident of JC Nagar, and are on the lookout for another accused.

Police said Ameen had reportedly taken two cars from Asgar about eight months ago, claiming that he would pay him once they were sold. Subsequently, he sold both cars but did not pay Rs 4 lakh to Asgar and kept dodging the payment.

On October 4, there was a meeting organised to settle the dispute, and Ameen had agreed before community elders that he would clear the dues at the earliest. Later that day, Asgar’s friend Mujahid was around Ameen’s house, along with another friend Israr, when the duo was attacked by Ameen and 4 others with beer bottles. Mujahid had filed a complaint and Ameen was booked for an attempt to murder.

On Wednesday night, Ameen contacted Asgar over the phone and asked him to come to Doddi signal to resolve the matter. “Asgar and Mujahid went on a scooter. As soon as they reached the signal and Mujahid, who was riding pillion got down, Ameen rammed the scooter with his SUV and Mujahid sustained fractures in his limbs. While Asgar tried to escape, the accused hit the scooter again and ran the vehicle over him before speeding away,” the police said.

