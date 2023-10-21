Home Cities Bengaluru

ICC World Cup: Pakistani fan stopped from cheering in Bengaluru

The fan, wearing a Pakistan jersey, can be seen arguing with a policeman that he is from Pakistan and is supporting the team by saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Pakistani fan was stopped by police from cheering for the Pakistan team during the Australia versus Pakistan ICC World Cup cricket match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Friday. A 45-second video of the incident has gone viral.

However, the police do not budge and again instructed him not to shout the slogan. “I’ve come from Pakistan. If I won’t say Pakistan Zindabad, then what should I say?” the fan can be seen questioning. He continues, “When ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is allowed, why ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is not good?”

The police personnel replies, “You can say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ but you can’t say ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ here.”

The video garnered over 5 lakh views within 3 hours after it was posted on X. Some comments on the video called the altercation “silly”, some made fun of the policeman.

