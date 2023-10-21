Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka bags award for booking highest COTPA violations in last 10 years

D Randeep, Commissioner, of Health and Family Welfare, appreciated the state’s multiple efforts in creating awareness and reducing consumption.

Published: 21st October 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A Pack of Marlboro cigarettes. (File photo)

A Pack of Marlboro cigarettes. (File photo)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health department bagged the award for the best monitoring of tobacco control laws under the 2023 ‘Tobacco Free Youth Campaign’ with 15.7 lakh cases booked in the last decade for violations under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the highest in India.  

Dr Rajani P, State Nodal Officer for National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC), said, “Karnataka is on top in terms of booking COTPA cases and creating awareness at the ground level since 2019. All district-level control centres have been taking measures to create awareness about creating tobacco-free education institutions (ToFei) in the state.”

Calling tobacco a gateway to drugs, she said nicotine is the most addictive substance and there is a need to reduce the cultivation and consumption of tobacco. Citing the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), she said tobacco use in Karnataka has reduced by 5.4 per cent from 2009 till 2016. She received the award from the additional secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. 

D Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, appreciated the state’s multiple efforts in creating awareness and reducing consumption. With the state government banning hookah bars in September 2023, the department is also taking measures to ban certain kinds of herbal-based hookahs too. Recognising institutions that have been making efforts to ensure the implementation of provisions under COTPA has also encouraged state and district-level officers, he added. 

However, public smoking continues to be a cause of concern, he said, adding that hey are working towards strict implementation of public smoking only in designated smoking areas. The state is also aiming to create a ‘tobacco-free generation’ by 2030. They plan to ensure non-availability of tobacco products among all citizens born after 2012, to create a generation completely free from tobacco. The state is aiming to reduce the current tobacco prevalence from 22.8 percent to 15 percent by 2030.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COTPA tobacco control laws tobacco-free generation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp