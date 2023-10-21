Mass fish kill at Varthur lake in Bengaluru, residents irked by foul smell from water body

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten days after the sewage diversion channel breach and mass fish kill at Varthur Lake four days ago, the villagers around the Balagere, Siddapura, and Varthur area have complained of a foul smell emanating from the lake.

Jagadish Reddy, a resident of Varthur and member of Varthur Rising, stated that days after the mass fish kill, thousands of dead fish that were floating have now settled at the bottom. “Due to this, there is a bad smell in the surrounding the lake,” said Reddy.

He said that on October 10th, the villagers brought to his notice the diversion channel breach, due to which the lake was flooded with polluted water. On October 17 during his morning walk he found thousands of dead fish floating at Varthur Kodi (stream). The BDA officials who are responsible for the rejuvenation of the lake and its protection were informed to take steps accordingly.

BDA Assistant Executive Engineer, SS Aravind, said laborers were deployed to clear the dead fish and water is being drained out. “A huge pit was dug up and dead fish from the stream were collected and disposed of. However, thousands of dead fish that would have settled at the bottom of the lake would have decayed and this could be the reason for the stench. It will be there for a few more days,” he said.

The official added that to ensure that there is no breach of channel diversion in the future, permission has been sought to strengthen the 3 km channel. “The breach was fixed, and now the strengthening process is going on. There are a few more weak points and heavy rains could lead to soil erosion if not strengthened now,” he stressed.

