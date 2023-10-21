Rubi Chakravarti By

BENGALURU: We are living in a world dangerously poised on the brink. The images of perpetrators and victims have become blurred. One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. But, the residual fallout has always been “the woman”.

I was born a privileged child into a warm, stable, and protected home replete with nannies, drivers, watchmen, etc. I attended high-profile schools and our homes were always in ‘safe’ and upmarket localities. I was never left alone at the mercy of the staff and I was encouraged to talk and ask questions. My voice was always heard and my parents loved and cherished me. But, (there is always a ‘but’ isn’t there?) I was still vulnerable and prone to abuse. Why? Perhaps because I was a girl-child.

As a parent, I still seethe with anger and disgust and sometimes I still wake up bathed in cold sweat. I was always a plump good looking young-un and since I looked older than my tiny friends, I was targeted everywhere, in movie halls, public spaces, at home, and even at school. Arrrgh!

As a child, I thought it was my fault. Somehow I felt I ‘made’ them do and say these unspeakable things to me. Depraved men flashing their genitals at me, older men I viewed as uncle variety trying to grope me. I loathed my body and kept putting on weight. If I was unattractive then perhaps I would be safe. There was a conspiracy of silence and I learned very young...shhh! If I didn’t speak up, it would go away. Even a doctor for heaven sake! To him I was his prey.

Many of my male friends think I am too harsh on them and I ‘paint them all with one brush’. But, if you remain silent, then you too are culpable. Silence can never be golden...it is permission. Eve Ensler said ‘men have been taught to distance themselves from love and vulnerability because it has been viewed as a sign of weakness. Now, their tears have hardened into bullets to wage war.’

I remember falling in love with my husband after years because he never ever tried to grope or force himself on me.I prayed so hard for a daughter, and when she was born I held her close to my breast and fiercely swore that I would protect her. I did...both my daughter and my son.

I remember being on a panel of speakers with a senior IPS officer who told a crowd of over 200 people, how women are responsible for their own safety, how we must wear ‘proper clothes’ and how we must always be accompanied by a male member of our species!! I remember telling him that ‘all’ the women present...‘all’ of them, including his grandmother, mother sister and daughter, were victims of physical and mental abuse at some time or the other. I remember his face turning ashen to think of how his family could also be vulnerable.

Just before my mom died, Rubi, the strong outspoken totally in command woman put her head on her mom’s lap and cried non-stop for four hours blurting out all her pain. Mom cried with me, cupping my face, stroking my hair, mumbling she didn’t know and why I hadn’t told her before.

I speak and work for women for an equal place and equal respect on our planet. I know the Universe has gifted me the power of articulation so I continuously strive along with my sisters to put an end to this abomination.I have thought this one out…strong, erudite and emancipated women also CRY!.

Rubi Chakravarti

Writer, actor and funny girl

(The writers’views are their own)

