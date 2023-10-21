Home Cities Bengaluru

Mudpipe impact: BBMP shuts 12 businesses, slaps notices on 86  

A total of 1,118 industries have been licensed under the corporation, of which 232 were inspected on Friday and the drive will continue for a few more days.

Published: 21st October 2023

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following the Mudpipe cafe fire incident, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday inspected 232 establishments in eight zones, of which 12 where shut and notices were issued to 86 for not complying with licensing regulations and other lapses.

According to Dr Balasundar AS, Chief Health Officer, BBMP health department, the drive will continue for one week. “We will inspect all establishments across eight zones and if lapses are found and the businesses do not comply with BBMP licensing regulations, action will be taken,” he said.

The steps were taken after the fire tragedy at Mudpipe Cafe in SG Palya police station limits on Wednesday, in which a cafe staffer was seriously injured after he jumped from the building which caught fire due to a LPG cylinder leak.

