Rowdy hunts for rival, chops off neighbour’s hand in Bengaluru, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rowdy sheeter has been arrested by the Subramanyanagar police after he allegedly chopped off a woman’s hand, while searching for another man, Rakesh, in Gayatrinagar.

Police said the accused, Abhishek alias Amul, 25, a resident of Laggere, and Rakesh were together with their other friends during Ganesha Chaturthi in Gayatrinagar, when the duo got into an argument. The spat escalated when Rakesh, under the influence of alcohol, reportedly abused Amul and insulted him by calling him a coward in front of the others.

On Sunday evening, Amul went to the building where Rakesh stays in Gayatrinagar and knocked on his door multiple times. Nobody opened the door as Rakesh wasn’t even in the city. Amul then knocked on the door of the adjacent house on the same floor where the victim, Veena, 48, a homemaker, resides with her husband and son.

When she opened the door, Amul allegedly attacked her with a sickle, assuming that she was related to Rakesh. When the victim tried defending herself, Amul again attacked her and chopped off her left hand. Veena’s husband and son were not there when the incident happened, the police said.

Amul, who was absconding after the incident, was traced and arrested. He has multiple cases against him in Yelahanka, Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar, and Subramanyanagar police stations, the police added.



