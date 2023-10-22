Cops quiz accused in fake voter ID scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hebbal police quizzed Mounesh Kumar, who is said to be a close associate of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, in connection with the fake voter identity card scam.

On Thursday, sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided MSL Techno Solutions, an office run by Mounesh Kumar on Sulthan Palya Main Road at Kanakanagar in RT Nagar, following information that fake government identity cards cards such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, driving licences and PAN cards were printed there. A case was registered at Hebbal police station against Mounesh and his associates Bhagat and Raghavendra.

As Mounesh had put up several photos of him with Minister Byrathi Suresh on his social media accounts, the opposition parties attacked the minister linking him with the voter ID scam.

Continuing the investigation, Hebbal police questioned Mounesh, Bhagat and Raghavendra on Saturday.

Sources said that the police, who have seized computers, laptops, and phones from the accused, issued a notice to Mounesh, asking him to appear for the inquiry again.

Suresh cheated in polls: Saffron party

Bengaluru: The BJP has demanded the resignation of Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh as one of his aides was arrested by the CCB police in connection with the creation of fake voter ID case. Briefing media persons, BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar alleged that Suresh won elections by creating thousands of illegal voters as the kingpin, Mounesh Kumar, was his close aide. He urged for a detailed investigation as to how many fake voters were created and how many such setups were there to facilitate the illegalities. Suresh should resign till the inquiry report comes out, he said.

