Doctor says Bommai can do outdoor activity in 4 weeks

Basavaraj Bommai underwent a bypass surgery on Monday.

Published: 22nd October 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (File photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Vivek Jawali, Chief of Cardiothoracic Sciences, Fortis Group of Hospitals, on Saturday said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who underwent a bypass surgery on Monday, said the senior BJP leader was “surprisingly fearless and trusting” on the operation table.

On the difficulty in performing the surgery, as Bommai had multiple blocks in his coronary arteries, Jawali said, “The surgery went very well. I had expected those problems from his symptoms.’’Asked if there was a delay in Bommai coming out of ICU, he said, “No. For VIPs, it’s better to linger in the Fort Knox of ICU longer for superlative care and to avoid a stream of visitors. Only VVIPs are visiting him now.” On Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders visited him at the hospital.

On Bommai being available for the party’s programmes, he said, “Bommai has responded well so far. In about two weeks, he can get back to office and desk work and in about four weeks he will be ready for outdoor activity.’’ This means, Bommai will be available for the party programs around November-end. BJP’s preparations for the parliamentary polls begin soon after the results are announced for five state elections on December 3. On Bommai suffering from a knee problem and when he can undergo a surgery, Jawali said, “He can do that in about four weeks.”

Sources close to Bommai said he may seek a medical opinion of orthopaedics at Sparsh Hospital, where he has consulted before. Hospital sources said, “It is day five and he is ready to be discharged from the hospital.” Though Bommai will be able to get back home to celebrate Dasara, his family members have advised him to continue to stay in the hospital. He is likely to be back home on Monday to celebrate Ayudha Pooja and Vijay Dashami the next day. Asked about dietary restrictions for those undergoing bypass surgeries and if they have to be on medication throughout their life, he said, “Yes.”

