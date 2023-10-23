Documentary film 'Project Tiger': A glimpse into the wild side

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nature inFocus, a production house specialising in stories from the natural world, announced the launch of its documentary film, Project Tiger. This documentary, set to debut on November 4, is an account of India’s flagship conservation initiative, Project Tiger, which has become the most ambitious conservation project in history.

The documentary offers an intimate look into the world of tigers and the ancient forests where they thrive while uncovering the shocking truths behind multinational wildlife crime. Kalyan Varma, the filmmaker, said, “It is a testament to the legacy of India, a narrative that instils a sense of national pride, and fosters the values of hope and resilience intertwined with the profound connection between humanity and the wilderness. However, the road to the success of India’s mission to save tigers has been anything but easy.

This documentary is a tribute to the dedication of the individuals, some perhaps left with no alternative, who played a pivotal role in catalysing this transformative journey.”

The documentary delves into the past to understand why and how we reached a state where the majestic tiger became almost extinct. It elaborates on how India rallied its people to support the cause to save this iconic species from extinction, overcome challenges and in turn save not just the tiger but the larger ecosystem.

From almost losing all our tigers to becoming the only country to run a project like this for over 50 years, this documentary is a compelling call to action.

Rohit Varma, filmmaker, said, “This documentary is close to our hearts, and we take pride in the fact this is an Indian story. India harbours more than 70 per cent of the global wild tiger population and their increased presence through Project Tiger has redefined the landscape of conservation. So far the full story has remained out of the public eye. With our documentary, we aspire to showcase the legacy of this project. Ultimately it’s a story of hope. A story of Indian conservation told by Indian people, in a country where their deep-rooted connection with nature has manifested into a single movement. This is the essential conservation narrative for our times.”

(The film will premiere in Bengaluru on Nov 4, at Marakata, Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal. The premiere will be followed by a live performance by the band Indian Ocean)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Nature inFocus, a production house specialising in stories from the natural world, announced the launch of its documentary film, Project Tiger. This documentary, set to debut on November 4, is an account of India’s flagship conservation initiative, Project Tiger, which has become the most ambitious conservation project in history. The documentary offers an intimate look into the world of tigers and the ancient forests where they thrive while uncovering the shocking truths behind multinational wildlife crime. Kalyan Varma, the filmmaker, said, “It is a testament to the legacy of India, a narrative that instils a sense of national pride, and fosters the values of hope and resilience intertwined with the profound connection between humanity and the wilderness. However, the road to the success of India’s mission to save tigers has been anything but easy. This documentary is a tribute to the dedication of the individuals, some perhaps left with no alternative, who played a pivotal role in catalysing this transformative journey.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The documentary delves into the past to understand why and how we reached a state where the majestic tiger became almost extinct. It elaborates on how India rallied its people to support the cause to save this iconic species from extinction, overcome challenges and in turn save not just the tiger but the larger ecosystem. From almost losing all our tigers to becoming the only country to run a project like this for over 50 years, this documentary is a compelling call to action. Rohit Varma, filmmaker, said, “This documentary is close to our hearts, and we take pride in the fact this is an Indian story. India harbours more than 70 per cent of the global wild tiger population and their increased presence through Project Tiger has redefined the landscape of conservation. So far the full story has remained out of the public eye. With our documentary, we aspire to showcase the legacy of this project. Ultimately it’s a story of hope. A story of Indian conservation told by Indian people, in a country where their deep-rooted connection with nature has manifested into a single movement. This is the essential conservation narrative for our times.” (The film will premiere in Bengaluru on Nov 4, at Marakata, Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal. The premiere will be followed by a live performance by the band Indian Ocean) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp