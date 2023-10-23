NIA nabs key suspect in Lankan trafficking case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Absconder Tracking Team (ATT) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bengaluru, has arrested Mohamed Imran Khan alias Haja Najerbheeden (39), in connection with a Sri Lankan human trafficking case. Khan, the main accused, who has been evading arrest since June 2021, was traced by the authorities to an undisclosed location in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

Khan, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, was identified as a notorious smuggler during preliminary investigations. He has been involved in various illegal activities in the area. The investigation started when the Mangaluru South police, based on intelligence, arrested 38 Sri Lankans on June 6, 2021, in Mangaluru. Subsequent investigations revealed that those people had been brought to India from Sri Lanka via Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru.

Probing the international dimensions of the case, the NIA intervened and re-registered the case. It has been revealed that Khan, along with Eesan, a Sri Lankan national himself, who had a previous association with the LTTE, hatched a plot to illegally transport these 38 Sri Lankan nationals to various locations within Tamil Nadu.

They enticed these individuals with false promises, including the prospect of obtaining legitimate documentation for emigration to Canada and securing jobs. Khan, along with the co-accused, trafficked the Sri Lankan nationals to various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Investigations have revealed Khan to be the mastermind in a broader conspiracy involving international human trafficking.

Khan acted as the primary conduit responsible for transporting Sri Lankans from their home country to India and subsequently to other countries. The NIA had previously filed a preliminary chargesheet against five Indian accused in this case, who are identified as Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, and Abdul Muheetu, on October 5, 2021. The NIA has arrested a total of 13 suspects in this case. Further investigation is going on.

