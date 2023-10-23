Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA nabs key suspect in Lankan trafficking case

Victims were enticed with prospect of obtaining legitimate documentation for emigration to Canada and securing jobs 

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency Logo (Photo | National Investigation Agency Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Absconder Tracking Team (ATT) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bengaluru, has arrested Mohamed Imran Khan alias Haja Najerbheeden (39), in connection with a Sri Lankan human trafficking case. Khan, the main accused, who has been evading arrest since June 2021, was traced by the authorities to an undisclosed location in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

Khan, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, was identified as a notorious smuggler during preliminary investigations. He has been involved in various illegal activities in the area. The investigation started when the Mangaluru South police, based on intelligence, arrested 38 Sri Lankans on June 6, 2021, in Mangaluru. Subsequent investigations revealed that those people had been brought to India from Sri Lanka via Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. 

Probing the international dimensions of the case, the NIA intervened and re-registered the case. It has been revealed that Khan, along with Eesan, a Sri Lankan national himself, who had a previous association with the LTTE, hatched a plot to illegally transport these 38 Sri Lankan nationals to various locations within Tamil Nadu. 

They enticed these individuals with false promises, including the prospect of obtaining legitimate documentation for emigration to Canada and securing jobs. Khan, along with the co-accused, trafficked the Sri Lankan nationals to various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Investigations have revealed Khan to be the mastermind in a broader conspiracy involving international human trafficking.

Khan acted as the primary conduit responsible for transporting Sri Lankans from their home country to India and subsequently to other countries. The NIA had previously filed a preliminary chargesheet against five Indian accused in this case, who are identified as Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, and Abdul Muheetu, on October 5, 2021. The NIA has arrested a total of 13 suspects in this case. Further investigation is going on. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lankan trafficking case National Investigation Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp