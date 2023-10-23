Three die in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A bike ride for a cup of tea proved costly for a 23-year-old software engineer, Abhishek. He, along with a friend Ajit (23), headed to Attibele to have tea around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday. Abhishek, who was riding the bike, hit a median and the duo fell on the road, while they were en route to Attibele from Varthur via Gunjur.

A car right behind them ran over Abhishek’s head, killing him on the spot. Meanwhile, Ajit sustained minor injuries. The two were reportedly over-speeding without helmets. A case is registered with Whitefield traffic police station and police are on the lookout for the car driver. Abhishek and Ajit, both natives of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, were residing in Varthur.

In another accident reported in Peenya traffic police limits, a 24-year-old man lost his life to reckless driving. The deceased, Sampath Kumar, a labourer at a garment firm, was reportedly over-speeding on his two-wheeler without a helmet near Hegganahlli, around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, when he lost control over a speed-breaker and fell on the road. He was rushed to hospital by passersby, but could not be saved.

On the same day, around 10.40 am, a 60-year-old man died while crossing Hosur Main Road near Anjaneya statue in Madiwala traffic police limits. The deceased, Dhanraj, was crossing the road while traffic was moving. An auto-rickshaw suddenly stopped to avoid a collision. However, the car behind the auto could not stop in time, resulting in a collision with the auto and causing severe injuries to the pedestrian.

Dhanraj was rushed to hospital but succumbed to head injuries. Police have seized both auto and car associated with this case.

